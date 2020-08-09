All-America National Lacrosse Championships coming to Virginia Beach

It’s one of the most prestigious events in the sport, and it’s considered one of the top recruiting events for college coaches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The All-America National Lacrosse Championships is a showcase of the best high school lacrosse players in the country. It’s one of the most prestigious events in the sport, and it’s considered one of the top recruiting events for college coaches.

And this year, the event will be hosted by the city of Virginia Beach.

Event operator Corrigan Sports Enterprises just announced the location, calling the city an "emerging market" in the sport.

It’ll run October 16 through the 18th at the Princess Anne Athletic Complex and the Virginia Beach Sports Complex. Sections of the event will even air on ESPN channels.

While it’s a win for the City of Virginia Beach, the weekend tournament will look different this year because of COVID-19. Super Regional tournaments are being held in four different spots across the country ahead of the main event to limit the number of people traveling.