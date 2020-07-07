Alternative Baseball with a plan to come to our area

It's baseball for adults with autism or disabilities. They hope to get a league started in Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — There aren't too many sports opportunities for adults with autism or other disabilities. The Alternative Baseball Organization is hoping to create one in the Norfolk and Outer Banks areas.

The league would be adults age 15+. They need a manager, players and volunteers to do whatever it takes to get the league started and keep it up and running.

Allternative Baseball has had great success generally in the Southeast. They are expanding to the mid-Atlantic region.

If you're interested in being involved, you can check them out at AlternativeBaseball.org.