Aluma scores 19 and Virginia Tech opens with 77-62 win

A Wofford College transfer scored big in the opening game for Virginia Tech, after sitting out last season.
Credit: AP
Virginia Tech's Cartier Diarra (2) scores past Radford defenders Shaquan Jules (13) and Fah'Mir Ali (0) during first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020, in Blacksburg Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 19 points in his debut with Virginia Tech and the Hokies pulled away in the second half to beat Radford 77-62 in a college basketball season opener.

Aluma, a Wofford transfer who sat out last season, was 7 of 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points and Hunter Cattoor had 12, all on 3-pointers. 

Alleyne and Cattoor are returnees to a program that has nine newcomers. Radford, the defending regular-season Big South champion, lost all five of its starters from last season. 

Drayon Magnum and Josiah Jeffers scored 12 points each and Fahmir Ali added 10 for the Highlanders.

