Aluma scores 19 and Virginia Tech opens with 77-62 win

A Wofford College transfer scored big in the opening game for Virginia Tech, after sitting out last season.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 19 points in his debut with Virginia Tech and the Hokies pulled away in the second half to beat Radford 77-62 in a college basketball season opener.

Aluma, a Wofford transfer who sat out last season, was 7 of 10 from the field, including three 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added 14 points and Hunter Cattoor had 12, all on 3-pointers.

Alleyne and Cattoor are returnees to a program that has nine newcomers. Radford, the defending regular-season Big South champion, lost all five of its starters from last season.