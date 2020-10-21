Amid scandals and controversy, William & Mary faculty members search for answers

With the athletic department in upheaval, the Faculty Assembly enters the fray by announcing a new task force.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "We don't have a lot of power, but we can try to hold the institution accountable, and make sure that this doesn't happen again."

Associate English Professor Suzanne Hagerdorn is among the myriad of people seeking answers in the seemingly infinite saga that is the 2020 William & Mary Athletic Department.

Beginning back in early September with the termination of seven sports teams -- citing financial reasons -- the department has seen a plagiarism scandal, an athletic director step down, a lawsuit regarding Title IX, and now the reinstatement of three women's teams regarding that lawsuit.

The events led Hagerdorn to put forth a motion for a task force from the administration. This eventually made its way to the Faculty Assembly, which then bypassed the admin completely, announcing a task force of their own on Tuesday.