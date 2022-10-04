An emotional opening night at Langley Speedway

HAMPTON, Va. — Langley Speedway's 72nd opening night was a special one for fans to see and in particularly in the Super Truck division. They honored the division champion, Louis Pasderetz Jr. prior to the opening 25 lap event. He was killed in a small plane crash in Jacksonville, Florida on December 26th. Pasderetz, Jr. dominated the past two seasons winning five times in 2021, but his commitment as a Petty Officer 2nd class in the U.S. Navy prevented him from being in more races.

During the race, Hunter Waltrip, the pole winner, led wire to wire to win the event. It was his first truck win at Langley. He dedicated the race to long time engine builder, Dean Elliott Case, who also taught in the Williamsburg school system. Case passed away in December. "He built my dad's race engines when my dad was racing in the series", he said. "I came back from college and he took me under his wing and showed me how to build race engines and the fact I'm racing with one of his. I finally got my win with one of his and it feels amazing."