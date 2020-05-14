Anglers make most of their time on the water during pandemic

“Even right now when I'm not catching anything, it's just nice to be out on the water,” said one fisherman.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The beach is still off limits for sunbathing, but if you are looking for a different way to enjoy the oceanfront, you're in luck: fishing is still allowed.

Even though the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier has not seen the crowds they're used to for this time of year, they're still open and excited to set people up with poles and bait for a day of "socially distant" fun on the water.

Steve Long, the assistant manager for the pier, said they're slowly expanding their hours.

“Right now we are open from 8 to 8, but on Memorial Day, we go 24 hours,” he explained.

While on the pier, you should maintain a safe social distance. A $10 fee will cover you for the day, and allow you reenter if you have to leave for any reason.

“It’s really just a great American pastime - everybody loves to fish,” said one local fisherman.

Long is also excited about the opening of Ocean Eddie's, a restaurant located on the pier, this Friday. They will be open for outdoor seating only.

He said fishing has been steady. “It's been a lot of Round Head, Spots, Blues, Skates are of course in there,” said Long.

The pier is a wanted escape for fishermen who are, just like everyone else, experiencing a new normal.

“Even right now when I'm not catching anything, it's just nice to be out on the water,” said one fisherman.