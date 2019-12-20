NORFOLK, Va. — There was much more to Anne Donovan than basketball, but still the perfect way to pay tribute to the ODU legend would be to host a basketball tournament. And thus you have the Anne Donovan Classic. It's a three day tournament at Chartway Arena in Norfolk that started Thursday and runs through Saturday.

Donovan passed away last year at age 56. The basketball Hall of Famer and Lady Monarch great was and is an inspiration for many. Her coach at ODU, another legend, Marianne Stanley talked about Donovan before the first game on Thursday. "She is truly one of the awesome people that I've ever met in my life. Anne is special in so many ways beyond the basketball court. She was a deeply caring person, a compassionate person. At the same time had a great sense of humor and loved her teammates, loved this university and someone that you could count on."

ODU opened up the Classic with a win over Richmond 73-51. Hampton beat Mount St. Mary's in the nightcap 68-60.

The Monarchs and Lady Pirates square off Friday at 5 pm.