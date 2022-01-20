Another late game stumble and ODU falls to Rice

Outscored 16-0 over the last 6 minutes, the Monarchs lost to the Owls 77-69.

HOUSTON — With hopes of bouncing back from a late game fade against UTEP, ODU headed to Houston take on Rice. In the end, their late game struggles against the Owls were perhaps even worse. Rice beat the Monarchs 77-69.

ODU had an 8 point lead with 6:45 left in the game. The Monarchs didn't score another point the rest of the way. The Owls tallied the last 16 points of the game.

Austin Trice has been averaging just under 20 points and 11 rebounds a game since mid-December. He kept up that pace with 18 points and 11 boards against Rice. C.J. Keyser led ODU in scoring with 21.