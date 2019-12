NORFOLK, Va. — What didn't KeAndre Lambert do as Maury won over Salem 35-14 last Friday to claim the Class 5 Region Title. The Penn State commit threw and 11 yard touchdown; would catch another 41 yarder and then take another down the left side 37 yards. The last was one of two 4th quarter scores that would send the Commodores to Class 5 state semifinal match up with Varina on Saturday.