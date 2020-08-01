VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Our Athlete Of The Week can be best described as a young woman who has no problem speaking her mind. That's a good thing when you're Princess Anne guard, Jasha Clinton. She's that much needed leader that has the Cavaliers chasing after a 7th straight state basketball title.

So how outspoken is she? The senior has actually won a few arguments with her head coach Darnell Dozier on game strategy. "I say it's a good thing", she says. "We'll be getting into it, but we're still cool. He loves me and I love him."

Dozier is quick to agree. "She reminds me of me a lot", he joked. "She's the type that would challenge you everyday. I'm the type that will challenge my kids to everything. Can you do this or do that." Clinton will play her college ball Temple University.