AP sources: ACC, Notre Dame eye 2020 football membership

The ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12.
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The Atlantic Coast Conference and Notre Dame are considering whether the Fighting Irish will give up their treasured football independence for the 2020 season play as a member of the league. 

Two people involved in the ACC’s discussions about scheduling for the upcoming season told The Associated Press on Friday the ACC is looking at an 11-game schedule that would include 10 conference games and start Sept. 12. 

Notre Dame would play a full 10-game ACC schedule, the people said. 

But whether those games would count in the standings and the Irish would be eligible to participate in the ACC championship game - and be eligible for the conference’s guaranteed spot in the Orange Bowl - is still to be determined.

