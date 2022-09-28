Area high schools adjusting football schedules due to weather

Area high schools in the 757 are already making adjustments to their football schedules due to expected heavy rains and flooding due to Hurricane Ian. Here's the latest list of games:
Thursday, September 29th:
Salem at Landstown 7pm
Tallwood at Cox 7pm
Fork Union at Norfolk Academy 5:30pm
Atlantic Shores at Nansemond-Suffolk 7:30pm
Catholic at Norfolk Christian 7pm
Poquoson at Smithfield 7pm
Western Branch at Great Bridge 7pm
Woodside vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium 7pm
Lafayette at New Kent 7pm
Norview at Manor 7pm
Lakeland at Deep Creek 7pm
Friday, September 30th:
Hampton vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium 7pm (originally Saturday at 12pm)
Covenant at Greenbrier Christian 4pm