x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Area high schools adjusting football schedules due to weather

Expected heavy rains and flooding around Hampton Roads has forced area high schools to shift their football games from Friday to Thursday.
Credit: WVEC-TV

Area high schools in the 757 are already making adjustments to their football schedules due to expected heavy rains and flooding due to Hurricane Ian. Here's the latest list of games:

Thursday, September 29th:

Salem at Landstown 7pm

Tallwood at Cox 7pm

Fork Union at Norfolk Academy 5:30pm

Atlantic Shores at Nansemond-Suffolk 7:30pm

Catholic at Norfolk Christian 7pm

Poquoson at Smithfield 7pm

Western Branch at Great Bridge 7pm

Woodside vs. Menchville at Todd Stadium 7pm

Lafayette at New Kent 7pm

Norview at Manor 7pm

Lakeland at Deep Creek 7pm

Friday, September 30th:

Hampton vs. Bethel at Darling Stadium 7pm (originally Saturday at 12pm)

Covenant at Greenbrier Christian 4pm

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Locked On Sports Today: September 28, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out