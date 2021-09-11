Armstrong throws for 5 TDs as Virginia eases by Illinois

The Cavs beat the Illini 42-14 on Saturday. It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as Virginia beat Illinois 42-14 on Saturday.

It snapped Virginia’s 13-game losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.

Armstrong threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter, connecting with tight end Jelani Woods for a 32-yard score and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from 28-yards out, for a 14-0 lead while many fans were still filing into the stadium for the unusual 11 a.m. kickoff.

Armstrong went 27 for 36 for 405 yards, joining Kurt Benkert (who did it twice) and Marc Verica as Virginia quarterbacks who surpassed 400 yards in a game.

Wicks finished with a pair of touchdown catches for Virginia (2-0).

Virginia’s defense, coming off its first shutout since the 2018 Belk Bowl, sacked quarterback Artur Sitkowski three times.