Armstrong’s six TDs lift Virginia past Yellow Jackets, 48-40

The Cavaliers rolled up 636 yards of total offensive against the Yellow Jackets on Saturday night.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brennan Armstrong threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more scores and Virginia rallied from a slow start and beat Georgia Tech 48-40 on Saturday night, the Cavaliers’ fourth straight victory.

Armstrong connected with Dontayvion Wicks for touchdowns of 13 and 77 yards, Billy Kemp IV from a yard out and Ra’Shaun Henry from 20 yards. He scored on runs of 4 and 14 yards as the Cavaliers (6-2, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) rallied after trailing 13-0 midway through the first quarter.

Coach Bronco Mendenhall was delighted with how his offense performed — “There’s lots and lots of production happening out there. Super fun to watch,” he said after the Cavaliers rolled up 636 yards. He was less enamored of his special teams and defense, which allowed the Yellow Jackets to turn Virginia’s 48-27 lead into a nail-biter at the end by recovering a pair of onside kicks.

His players weren’t thrilled with that turn of events either.