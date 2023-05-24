As Commanders continue with OTAs, they're excited about what's to come

With added depth to their defense, Washington is also feeling confident on the offensive side of the ball.

Example video title will go here for this video

ASHBURN, Va. — You could almost say this week's Organized Team Activities (OTAs) for the Commanders is like the first day of school as rookies and veteran players get together for the first time.

Despite a ruptured Achilles tendon to tight end Armani Rogers through a noncontact play that puts him out indefinitely, Washington remains upbeat about what's to come during OTAs this week.

For players like first-round rookie cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, it's like the starting over.

"I feel like I was a freshman in college", said former Mississippi State Bulldog. "You got to learn a whole new playbook and just learn what I can do in the defense"

The biggest change coming on offense with the addition of new assistant head coach and coordinator Eric Bieniemy who comes with an impressive resume that includes two Super Bowl titles with the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"E.B. is a high energy, high impact guy", Rivera said. "He doesn't pull any punches. He's very direct with the players".

It's that type of tone that energizes players like wide receiver Terry McLaurin. "He's going to bring the intensity", he said. "We know what's expected of us every time we come out on the field. He's very detail-oriented"

Those positives include the possible completion of the sale of the club to Josh Harris, the current owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the end of the Daniel Snyder era.