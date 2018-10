Booker T. Washington's Antwan Cowan is our Athlete of the Week. Usually the honor goes to the football star who puts up some of the gaudiest statistics for the week. Instead Cowan put together two memorable plays in the Bookers lopsided win over Churchland.

First off, Cowan made a magical catch off of a deflected pass for a touchdown.

Then on defense, Cowan scored a touchdown on an interception return.

