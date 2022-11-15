Athlete of the Week: Brooke Bettencourt's impact on the Bulldogs field hockey team began younger than most

Very few athletes can say they started on varsity as an eighth grader. Brooke Bettencourt is the exception.

NORFOLK, Va. — There is no shortage of field hockey talent in the Tidewater area. According to Max Field Hockey, Norfolk Academy is ranked 6th nationally and Cox sits at 11th. After falling to the Falcons 3-0 last year, the Bulldogs wanted redemption. Just a few weeks ago Norfolk Academy mercy ruled Cox 7-1 and midfielder Brooke Bettencourt was a big reason why.

Being one of the top players on a nationally ranked team is no small task and head coach Mary Werkheiser says she’s rarely seen players like Brooke.

“She’s the type of player who’s going to set the world on fire.”

Early in her career, Brooke achieved a feat very few have at Norfolk Academy when she became a varsity starter for the field hockey team as an eighth grader.

“It was just such an honor,” she said.

Now as a junior, she was recently named TCIS Player of the Year after the Bulldogs won their second straight tournament title against Cape Henry 6-1 where Brooke had three goals. Her TCIS accolade is just one of many she’s received but to her it means the most.

"I've always looked up to the older girls who were receiving these awards and winning the title so I'm just glad that its all paid off because now I'm one of them too."

To Werkheiser, what differentiates Brooke from other players is her coachability.

"I call her Brookie just because she's such a sweet kid," she said, "Brookie came here in fourth grade and she was the kind of kid that whatever I said she would do."

Having coached Brooke since she was 7, the impact Werkheiser has had on her career is immeasurable.