NORFOLK, Va. — It's all in the family when it comes to hoops at Maury High School. The Commodores have another talented point guard in Chase Coleman. He's gotten them off to a 9-2 start this season and has Maury ranked among the best in the state of Virginia. The senior has a defensive presence, but he's more known as a player that can dish the ball and set up his teammates. "I feel like I'm a facilitator", he says.

It's in his DNA. His brother, Matt Coleman was a former Commodore and is now playing at the University of Texas. Chase, however, wants to be his own person. "It's important to me because he has a lot of success and I know I have to put forth the effort that I have and all the hard work that I've put in. I've made a name for myself an not be just be someone's little brother".