Almost time to flip a coin on which Maury Commodore should be our Athlete of the Week. We went with running back C.J. Beasley even though quarterback Alvonte Lawton threw for almost 300 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Beasley was on the receiving end of one of the scoring passes. He went 90 yards with a touchdown catch. Beasley also ran for 2 TD's and had 87 yards on just 6 carries.

