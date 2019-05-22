VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Evelyn Murray is blessed with talent, drive and an apparent ability to create time. How else could she possible manage to fit everything into a day.

Murray is finishing up her senior season at First Colonial High School. When all is said and done, she will have 12 varsity letters for indoor and outdoor track, plus field hockey.

Field hockey is her passion. She is a high school All-American, a two-time VHSL all-stater and next year is headed to Penn State on a scholarship.

Evelyn is part of the Legal Academy at F.C. and carries a very impressive 4.3 G.P.A. She loves numbers and so it make sense that she will be a statistics major at Penn State with an eye towards a career as an actuarial scientist.

Just this week, the Allstate Foundation and the VHSL honored Murray and only 18 others in the state with their achievement award. It's for students who excel in sports, the classroom and the community.