Athlete of the Week: First Colonial's Owen Ruddy

A standout on the soccer pitch, Ruddy is all about the team.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Owen Ruddy first started playing soccer as a 3-year-old. It seemed like a good way to makes friends. It still is. Ruddy is our Athlete of the Week and a standout player at First Colonial High School. One of the things he still loves about the sport is the relationships, "To be able to build this kind of team chemistry and just have fun. I've been having fun since I was three. I've never lost the fun of the game."

Ruddy's coach, Justin Pantophlet gives us a little insight into one of the best players in the area, "He's a jokester. He's everybody's best friend. He's very supportive of everybody in the group." Pantophlet also mentioned Ruddy as a great leader, kind of like a coach on the field, "We've got really the same philosophy about what we want to try and accomplish on the field and when I start saying something he kind of finishes what I say."

Ruddy is a senior. He will be playing his college soccer at ODU. We asked what he does when he is not doing schoolwork or playing soccer and he said a little golf and a little surfing. Pantophlet mentioned the golf as part of a recent situation, "For our last meeting he showed up late when we played our last game because he was chipping on the golf course." It sounds like it's all part of the gametime preparation as Ruddy says, "Kind of get your mind off the game to go to the range and hit some balls and then refocus after for the big game."