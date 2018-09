It may be a first. We can't remember ever having an Athlete of the Week from a football team that didn't win their game the week of the honor. That has changed with Norview's Kaytron Allen.

The Pilots' freshman running back ran for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns in a loss to Lake Taylor.

We also don't remember having a freshman win the honor, but it sounds like there is more to come.

According to the Virginian Pilot, Allen is the leading rusher in high schools in Southside Hampton Roads.

