VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kellam girls soccer coach Mario Hurdle says Kennedy Dunnings always seems to be where the ball is. Plus, he says, "She is someone you can always count on. 100 per cent on the field and she brings a spark that I think everybody follows."

The Knights are undefeated so far this season and Dunnings has played a major role with her leadership, her energy and certainly her charisma. She further clarifies that, "I feel like I bring a lot of energy and motivation if I'm playing or if I not playing because I just got off an injury. I'm just always motivating the girls to keep working and keep pushing at it."

So far everything has worked out. Kellam is focused on making a big splash in the state tournament this year.

After that, Dunnings will be playing soccer at Radford University.