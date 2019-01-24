VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It isn't always about numbers when it comes to our Athlete Of The Week. Adversity could play a role and in the case of Landstown's, Michael Christmas, it was both.

The senior guard was a difference maker down the stretch for the Eagles in a recent win over the Cox Falcons 59-48. He had 18 points to go with 8 rebounds as the Eagles improved to 14-2 and in the process snapped the Falcons 11 game win streak. Christmas was also battling a bout of the flu and later pneumonia over the past couple of weeks. "Everybody wants me to show my leadership", he says. "Leadership is about getting my teammates together".

Eagles head coach, Dwight Robinson says you can't put a price on the little things Christmas does for the team. "We have to be unselfish in all that we do and so to have your best player be unselfish and come off the bench and get his minutes cut. It just sets the standard for everybody else".