Athlete Of The Week: Quedrion Miles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Our Athlete Of The Week in many cases comes from the offensive side of the ball, but there's no ignoring what Green Run defensive back, Quedrion Miles against Bayside last Friday. The senior had two interceptions. One of them he ran back 40 yards for the game's final score as the Stallions shutout the Marlins 35-0.
On top of that, Green Run's defense was unstoppable holding Bayside to just 96 yards of total offense as they stayed perfect (7-0) and edge closer to their first Beach District title since 1995.