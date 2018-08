NORFOLK, Va.- As the high school football season gets underway this week, we begin our weekly installment of Athlete Of The Week and that honor belongs to Maury wide receiver, Sheridan Jones. He's a transfer from Bishop Sullivan in Virginia Beach and should have a big impact for the Commodores on the offensive side of the ball. Jones goes 6-1, 170 pounds and has committed to play college ball for the Clemson Tigers.

© 2018 WVEC