Athlete of the Week: Sherrod Covil

Covil plays safety for the Tigers and may be the top prospect in our area for the class of 2022

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maybe you haven't heard of Sherrod Covil yet. May this be the first of many, many times you will hear that name.

Covil plays safety for Oscar Smith and is our Athlete of the Week.

Hard to remember the last time we honored a defensive player, but he made it impossible to pick anybody else.

Besides making the biggest hit on the day, Covil ran back two interceptions for touchdowns on Saturday against Deep Creek.

Covil is a 4-star recruit who has offers from almost 40 schools, most of them the most prominent programs in the country.