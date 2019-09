NORFOLK, Va. — Maury High gave us plenty of options for our Athlete of the Week. We're going to go with quarterback Eric Gibson.

In his second game with the Commodores, Gibson tossed four touchdowns in the big showdown with Lake Taylor. Maury won 49-7.

Over the first two games, Gibson has thrown for 8 TD's and 492 yards. He transferred to Maury from Granby this season.