VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It took a whole team to break up history. This year's edition of Kempsville High football was just the right group. They are our Athlete of the Week as they are probably still celebrating their win last Friday night and snapping a 63 game losing streak.

The Chiefs had last won a game in 2013. According to the Virginia High School League, the had the second longest losing streak in state history.

Congratulations are in order for first year head coach Daryl Cherry and all of Kempsville High School.