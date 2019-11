NORFOLK, Va. — We've put it off long enough. Lake Taylor's Malik Newton is finally our Athlete of the Week.

There were those weeks earlier when he scored 6 touchdowns in one game and 7 in another. Amazingly,not good enough for our recognition. Apparently he and we were saving it for the playoffs.

In the post season opener against Great Bridge, Newton rushed for 5 more touchdowns. That's gives him 32 for the season. Perhaps this time it was the 3 interceptions he had that put him over the top.