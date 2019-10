CHESAPEAKE, Va. — We could have gone a couple different directions with Oscar Smith this time around. In the end, Romon Copeland is our Athlete of the Week. We'll save quarterback Ethan Vasco for later in the season even though he was standout against Western Branch last Friday night.

Copeland, a wide receiver racked up three touchdowns against the Bruins and seems to be a permanent fixture in any Oscar Smith highlights we show this fall.