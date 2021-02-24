Back from COVID pause, Hokies are no match for Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a 69-53 victory.

Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008. Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech, and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.