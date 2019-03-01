Old Dominion begins the new year trying to preserve something from the previous year in their 8 game win streak. The Monarchs begin Conference-USA play when they take on Marshall on Thursday night and then Western Kentucky on Saturday. Both games are at home from the Ted Constant Center.

ODU got some much need rest with a holiday break that couldn't have come at a better time as they sport a 10-3 record. "They came back refreshed and some pep in their step", said head coach, Jeff Jones. "They had a lot of energy."

Senior captain, B.J. Stith felt the break was much needed. "Just to allow our bodies to heal physically and then mentally allow us to relax.". Fellow senior captain, Ahmad Caver knows there's a golden opportunity to make a statement in the conference with the very two schools that were picked ahead of them in pre-season polls. "The real time is now", Caver says. "This is where we're going figure out if we're really for real. If our team is ready to compete."