Balanced scoring paces NSU to rout of St. Mary's (MD)

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State men's basketball returned to Echols Hall on Tuesday afternoon, its first home game in nearly two weeks, and felt right at home. The Spartans dominated from the get-go, defeating St. Mary's College of Maryland 91-41.



Five different Spartans scored in double figures: Dana Tate Jr. (15 points), Kris Bankston (15), Daryl Anderson (15), Joe Bryant Jr. (12), and Terrance Jones (10). As a team, Norfolk State shot 34-of-65 (52.3 percent) from the floor, 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) from the free throw line.



The Spartans wasted no time building a monumental lead, scoring 26 of the game's first 29 points, starting with a corner three from Anderson. The Spartans opened the game with a trio of 3-pointers, Tate knocking one down after Anderson's first, before Anderson hit his second.



Anderson drilled a third 3-pointer soon after, giving him nine points less than four minutes into the game. The junior tied a career-high with four 3-point field goals on the night, posting his 15 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes of playing time.



Bryant rose up on the fastbreak for a one-handed dunk, before George Beale Jr. got in on the action with a 3-pointer to push NSU ahead 23-3. Tate added long ball another shortly after, extending the lead to 26.



Less than a minute after subbing into the game, Terrance Jones knocked down a 3-pointer off a precise pass from Gilbert Brown II. Jones made an impact beyond a career-high 10 points on Tuesday, swiping three steals and dishing two assists.



After Jones knocked down another long ball to end the half, NSU went into the break holding a 53-10 lead. The Spartans finished the night with 10 made 3-pointers, sinking nine of them in the first half.



Two dunks by Kris Bankston in the span of just over 60 seconds got the Spartans rolling in the second period, never looking back as they cruised to a 50-point victory. Jack Doumbia knocked down a mid-range jumper and converted a two handed dunk in the final minutes, finishing with seven points and a team-high 10 rebounds.



The Spartans have a few days to recuperate and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, but will have quite a difficult test awaiting their return to the court. NSU battles No. 2 Houston on Monday at 8 p.m. ET, the team's third bout with a top-10 nationally ranked opponent this season.