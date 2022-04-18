Balentina's leap of faith landed her with the Regent Track team

Graduate student, Marelly Balentina owns all the Royals school throwing records for the track team.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — While most student/athletes try to balance just academics and athletics, there are those like Regent University's, Marelly Balentina. She was seeking out more at a deeper spiritual level. The graduate student was once doing track at Division I Jacksonville State in Alabama, but felt something was missing. "My pursuit to spiritual growth", she said. "At the other school I felt like I was just a number".

So the native of Willemstad, Curacao left the program where she held the school record for the javelin. Her journey ended with coming to Regent through a student from her home country. Head Coach, Cesar Guridy came on a year later, where she had already become an All-American with the Royals. "She's a go getter", said Guridy. "Learns very quickly and is willing to listen and carry out whatever the coaches are asking of her."

When all was said and done, Balentina now owns all the school's throwing records that include the javelin, discus shot put and hammer, but she wasn't stopping there. The Royals soccer team was short of players, so she played forward for a couple of games scoring twice. Balentina then helped the team out as a goalkeeper. It ultimately led her to join her national team that at one point was competing to get into the women's World Cup. There was one slight problem. "I had never played soccer in my country before", she said. "Soccer literally just came out of Covid."