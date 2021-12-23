Banchero, #2 Duke beat Virginia Tech 76-65 in ACC opener

Justyn Mutts added 20 points for the Hokies, who shot 43% for the game and went just 1 of 9 on 3-pointers after halftime.

DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero had 23 points and second-ranked Duke shot 62% after halftime to beat Virginia Tech 76-65 on Wednesday night in its Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Banchero scored 17 points in that dominant second half, fueled by the move to a smaller lineup around the versatile 6-foot-10 star freshman. That helped Duke (11-1, 1-0 ACC) erase an eight-point deficit early in the second half while slowing Keve Aluma after his big first-half performance.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 18 points for Duke, which has won four straight.

Banchero sparked the go-ahead push from a 42-36 deficit, scoring on a drive, then sticking back his own miss and following with a step-back 3-pointer — all against Aluma. Banchero followed that by getting airborne and then zipping a pass to a cutting Trevor Keels for a layup and a 43-42 lead at the 14:31 mark.

The lead grew from there, with Banchero scoring on an up-and-under move against Aluma and then putting in his own miss to cap a 27-7 run that pushed Duke to a 63-49 advantage with 7:35 to go.

Heck of a game in Durham tonight.



😈 76 | 🦃 65 pic.twitter.com/XxekAfC0hr — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) December 23, 2021

It was a dominant stretch from Duke's star freshman, who had been thoroughly outplayed by the 6-9 redshirt senior in the opening half.

Virginia Tech (8-5, 0-2) thrice closed to within seven in the final 5 1/2 minutes, and had a terrific opportunity to draw even closer when Aluma got a wide-open corner 3 down 72-65. But he couldn't connect, and then Keels followed with two free throws and a transition layup off a steal to all but seal this one.

Aluma had 17 points before halftime to help the Hokies lead 36-32 at the break, but things were tougher the rest of the way as he finished with 25 points to go with 10 rebounds.