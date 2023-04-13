Bankston & Mutts got their turn in the spotlight during the Portsmouth Invitational

Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts and Norfolk State's Kris Bankston clashed Thursday evening as they met for the right to go to Friday's PIT semifinals.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Wednesday night it was Norfolk State guard getting the spotlight at the 69th edition of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Thursday night, Bryant's teammate Kris Bankston got his chance playing for Jani King.

The 6-9, 230 pound forward had company too. Fellow forward Justyn Mutts from Virginia Tech was on the Roger Brown's Restaurant squad.

Both did little in the first half with Roger Brown's taking a 49-34 lead into the lockeroom in what looked like a feeling out process for both players.

Mutts started to pick things up. After getting just 2 points in the first stanza, he'd finish with 12 points and 4 rebounds as Roger Brown's won 92-78. Bankston had a couple of late buckets in the loss to finish with 5 points. Both gave their thoughts on what it was like going before NBA and international scouts.

"I think that's just basketball", he said. "We could just go to the YMCA right now and play pickup and you've got to feel it out the same way."

As for Bankston, it was new experience. "It's a blessing", he said. "It just shows the progression I made over the years. I'm thankful to be here."

Earlier Bryant was playing for Portsmouth Partnership in a consolation game. They would fall to the Portsmouth Sports Club 97-81. The Norfolk native finished with 9 points. Portsmouth Sports Club got 8 points from Gonzaga guard, Rasir Bolton who's from Petersburg just outside of Richmond. He spent a brief time in Hampton Roads at Catholic High School in Virginia Beach.