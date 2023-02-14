Bankston scores 22, Norfolk State routs Delaware State 97-58

Bankston also grabbed five rebounds and blocked six shots for the Spartans (18-7, 7-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Joe Bryant Jr. scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. Terrance Jones shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.