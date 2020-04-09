Local coach spreads baseball and "the word" in Cuba

Hampton's Mike Moore takes a small group to Havana and uses baseball as an evangelistic tool.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's best described as a baseball ministry. Mike Moore just retired after 26 years at Hampton Christian Academy. He is still keeping busy with his passion. Make that two passions.

For most every year since 1999 Moore has taken a small group to Cuba using baseball as an evangelistic outreach.

For the most part, they throw out the welcome mat in Havana and other provinces. About the reception, Moore says, "It's always been very warm, very open. You still have to be very cautious. We've never had an problems. Baseball has been the common denominator. And of course, a love of Christ has brought those two images together."

For most of the players they meet, a new baseball is unheard of and most of the gloves have been in the families for years. With that in mind, Moore and his group leave behind all their equipment and gear.

Moore suggests in Cuba, they're quite passionate about their baseball, "Oh boy, they play hard. They don't get cheated when they swing the bat, that's for sure. It's just a very good, stiff competition for us all."