Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect is headed to Norfolk

Jackson Holliday has climbed through the minor leagues at a scary pace. His next stop is Harbor Park, as the Orioles promote baseball's best overall prospect.

NORFOLK, Va. — Jackson Holliday is on the move again and this time Norfolk fans should be excited. Per MASN's Steve Melewski, Holliday, baseball's no. 1 overall prospect was promoted to Norfolk from Double-A- A Bowie on Sunday night.

Holliday is climbing the Orioles' ladder at a scary pace reaching his fourth level this season at Triple-A.

The Baltimore Orioles are promoting Jackson Holliday to the Norfolk Tides (AAA). pic.twitter.com/wk2n2QsRDz — Milb Central (@milb_central) September 4, 2023

Most recently, Holliday posted a .913 OPS hitting .326 with a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for AA Bowie after beginning the season in Low-A Delmarva.

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Holliday is the O's third straight minor leaguer to move to No. 1 in the top 100 rankings, following Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. He joins a Norfolk squad that holds the best record in the International League at 81-50.