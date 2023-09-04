Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect is headed to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Jackson Holliday is on the move again and this time Norfolk fans should be excited. Per MASN's Steve Melewski, Holliday, baseball's no. 1 overall prospect was promoted to Norfolk from Double-A- A Bowie on Sunday night.
Holliday is climbing the Orioles' ladder at a scary pace reaching his fourth level this season at Triple-A.
Most recently, Holliday posted a .913 OPS hitting .326 with a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for AA Bowie after beginning the season in Low-A Delmarva.
Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Holliday is the O's third straight minor leaguer to move to No. 1 in the top 100 rankings, following Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. He joins a Norfolk squad that holds the best record in the International League at 81-50.
Holliday, 19, will play his first game for the Tides on Tuesday at Harbor Park when Norfolk hosts Jacksonville at 6:35 p.m.