Mike Mcrae puts his passions to work for William and Mary baseball

The new head baseball coach brings a diverse athletic background and strong work ethic to Tribe baseball

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Mike Mcrae is still making the hour long commute from Richmond to Williamsburg. After 4 years as Virginia Commonwealth pitching coach, Mcrae is still getting used to his new digs. Despite the continuing adjustment, he's excited about what the program entails.

"There's a lot of great pieces here that excited me when the opportunity came. One, it's a high end academic school which follows my own background as I went in that direction. It's a great conference, I've always appreciated the CAA from afar while competing against those teams. Looking forward to the weekend series that will evolve as part of it. Its got a great history here." Mcrae uses words like "integrity" and "standards" as much as any common baseball terminology when discussing the job.

The approach may stem from Mcrae's diverse athletic background. Recently named one of the most influential Canadians in baseball by the Canadian Baseball Network, Mcrae played hockey (along with baseball) through his sophomore year of college before baseball became his main focus.

"You're functioning in a team environment, there's different systems you've got to be a part of, I think it makes you a more well rounded person," Mcrae extols the virtues of playing multiple sports in a youth sports culture that encourages singular focus.