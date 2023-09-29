Norfolk Tides are playing to win the Triple-A Championship this Saturday, here's how to watch for free

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides are heading to the Las Vegas Ballpark in a single-game championship on Saturday and you can watch them play for free.
Norfolk Tides took home the victory on Thursday night, defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0, for the team's first International League Championship win since 1985. Prospects Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo both showed their talents, rallying for the win after losing the opener against the Bulls.
Now they are going head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday night to try and take home the Triple-A Championship win.
MLB has also announced that this game will be the MiLB Game of the Day meaning that with or without a subscription you can watch the playoff games for free on the Major League Baseball site or the MLB pipeline homepage.