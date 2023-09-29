Norfolk Tides are playing to win the Triple-A Championship this Saturday, here's how to watch for free

Norfolk Tides took home the victory on Thursday night, defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0. Now they are going head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Tides are heading to the Las Vegas Ballpark in a single-game championship on Saturday and you can watch them play for free.

Norfolk Tides took home the victory on Thursday night, defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0, for the team's first International League Championship win since 1985. Prospects Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo both showed their talents, rallying for the win after losing the opener against the Bulls.

Now they are going head-to-head with the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Saturday night to try and take home the Triple-A Championship win.