The Savannah Bananas are coming to Norfolk!

The Savannah Bananas, baseball's wackiest team, has announced its 2024 World Tour, and Norfolk's Harbor Park is on the list of diamonds they'll be dancing on.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is going Bananas!

The Savannah Bananas, baseball's wackiest team, has announced its 2024 World Tour, and Norfolk's Harbor Park is on the list of diamonds they'll be dancing on.

For those who don’t know about the Bananas, they’re not your typical baseball team. The Bananas were founded in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer circuit for college players. But team owner Jesse Cole always had grander ambitions, eventually starting a professional team alongside the amateur squad so he could fully try out a version of the game he calls “Banana Ball.”

Among the rules: a two-hour time limit on games, no bunting, batters having the option of trying to steal first, no stepping out of the box, no mound visits, and a scoring system that awards a point to the team that puts up the most runs each inning.

But beyond the rules, Cole delivers a barrage of entertainment on almost every pitch, including choreographed dances, bizarre skits, and players roaming through the stands mingling with fans.

What’s most notable is how they engage the crowd and make them feel a part of each game. There is a segment called “Banana Baby” where a baby dressed in a banana costume gets a full-blown "Lion King" moment and all the players kneel around the baby.

The Savannah Bananas believe in challenging the way things are supposed to be. So their official dance team, Banana Nanas, is made up of elderly women, while their cheerleading squad, Man-Nanas, is exclusive to men with "dad-bods."

Their on-field antics have turned them into TikTok phenoms and by putting on a great show and a great game, many have compared the Bananas to the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

And they'll be bringing their brand of Banana Ball to Norfolk next year, playing at Harbor Park from August 16 to 18, 2024.

Because of their popularity, a ticket lottery is in place for people wanting to attend. For a chance to score tickets, you can join the lottery here.

THE BANANAS ARE COMING TO NORFOLK 🍌



Next August, the Savannah Bananas are making their way to Harbor Park! Visit the link below to sign up for the ticket lottery - season ticket members will have an exclusive window to purchase ticketshttps://t.co/inGGYlGyvY pic.twitter.com/9v7mTAmC7s — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) October 6, 2023