Baseball's #1 prospect has arrived in Norfolk. Hello Adley Rutschman

Rutschman has moved up the Orioles minor league chain to a spot with the Norfolk Tides

NORFOLK, Va. — The Adley Rutschman era has begun at Harbor Park. Catch it while you can. The Norfolk Tides are just another stepping stone for the #1 baseball prospect.

The Orioles selected Rutschman with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Rutschman hit 18 homers in 80 games with Double A Bowie before he got called up to the Tides.

High expectations follow him everywhere he goes. His take on that goes like this, "I definitely feel complimented to be the number one prospect, to have someone say that about me. But, I always just try to control the controllables and focus on myself and getting better every day. Just being a part of the process and enjoying the ride."

Having said all that, he also explains that it's not an easy process, "It's one of those things you have to work on because you're always going to have those expectations, that noise creep in whether you're looking at social media or just listen to what other people say about you. It's a learning process. It's something I'm always working on. I think I've done a pretty good job so far."

You may have noticed, Rutschman is all about the process. He talked about the key to making that work, "Surrounding myself with people who bring me up, who have the same goals and expectations as me and who value my well being."