Baseball's No. 1 overall prospect is headed to Norfolk

Jackson Holliday has climbed through the the minor leagues at a scary pace. His next stop is Harbor Park, as the Orioles promote baseball's best overall prospect.

Jackson Holliday is on the move again and this time Norfolk fans should be excited. Per MASN's Steve Melewski, Holliday, baseball's no. 1 overall prospect was promoted to Norfolk from Double- A Bowie on Sunday night.

Holliday is climbing the Orioles latter at a scary pace reaching his fourth level this season at Triple- A.

Most recently, Holliday posted a .913 OPS hitting .326 with a .913 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for AA Bowie after beginning the season in Low-A Delmarva.

Taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Holliday is the O's third straight minor leaguer to move to No. 1 in top 100 rankings, following Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson. He joins a Norfolk squad that hold the best record in the International League at 81-50.