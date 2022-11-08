Basile's 30 points highlight Hokies' opening night win over Hornets

The Virginia Tech offense was impressive from downtown, pouring in 14 threes on 28 attempts. Basile hit six treys for the Hokies in the contest.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — An impressive offensive performance - highlighted by 30 points from Grant Basile - powered Virginia Tech to a 95-57 win over Delaware State on Monday night in Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies had three players score in double figures, including Basile, who put together a double-double with 30 points and 10 rebounds. Sean Pedulla added 18 points and eight assists and Darius Maddox chipped in as well with 14 points.

Virginia Tech's defense held Delaware State to only 38.7-percent shooting from the field, including 25-percent from beyond the arc. The Hornets didn't have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with seven offensive rebounds and managed 15 second chance points while Virginia Tech cleared 31 defensive rebounds.

After jumping out to a 20-14 advantage, Virginia Tech went on a 9-0 run with 11:52 left in the first half, culminating in a bucket from Mj Collins, to increase its lead to 29-14. The Hokies then added 10 points to that lead by the end of the period and entered halftime with a 56-31 advantage. Virginia Tech relied on its three-point shooting in the period, knocking down 10 shots to account for 30 of its 56 points.