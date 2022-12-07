x
Basketball coaching great & Granby alum "Lefty" Driesell honored with a court in his name

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Famer ranks 14th all-time in career NCAA coaching wins with 786 in 41 seasons.
NORFOLK, Va. — College coaching great, Charles "Lefty" Driesell would be the first to tell you that Granby High School has always been at his core through his childhood. The Norfolk native, who would go on to great things including being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame got one additional honor on Tuesday night.

Before the Comets game with Lake Taylor, the school officially named the basketball court after him. After he left Duke University in the 1950's, he came back to coach at Granby for two years. It's at the center of who he is.

