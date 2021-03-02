Family: Keyontae Johnson's collapse unrelated to COVID-19

The family of the Norfolk native said local and national experts reviewed relevant imaging and testing related to his case and reached a 'unanimous conclusion.'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The family of University of Florida men's basketball player and Norfolk native Keyontae Johnson says his collapse during a game nearly two months ago was not related to a positive COVID-19 test.

The family says local and national experts reviewed relevant imaging and testing related to Johnson's case and reached a “unanimous conclusion."

The family adds that Johnson “will spend the rest of the season focused on being the best coach and teammate he can be.”

The Florida Gators forward was hospitalized and placed into a medically-induced coma after he crumbled to the court during a game at Florida State University on December 12. He spent 10 nights in hospitals.