Florida's Johnson rejoins team, works as coach amid recovery

The basketball player had been in the hospital since Dec. 12 after collapsing on the court during a game.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is back with the team and working as a coach in practice.

Johnson was released from the hospital last week, 10 days after collapsing on the court at Florida State and needing emergency medical attention.

Coach Mike White has "no idea” whether Johnson will be able to play again this season and adds “even if I did, I couldn’t talk about it” because of privacy laws. The Gators postponed four games following Johnson’s collapse and took 15 days off.

They return to action Wednesday night at Vanderbilt.

The University of Florida's Athletics Association recently took out a full-page ad in the Tallahassee Democrat to thank Florida State University and others who helped Johnson in his recovery.

It's suspected an earlier infection of COVID-19 led to Johnson being diagnosed with a heart inflammation, according to the Gainesville Sun.

