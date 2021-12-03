MEAC tournament watch party will have COVID-19 restrictions

MEAC tournament organizers are setting up a watch party this weekend, as fans are unable to attend the games in person.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championship basketball games are Saturday. COVID-19 restrictions have kept many people out of the Scope Arena this year, but MEAC organizers have set up a watch party for fans in Norfolk's Town Point Park.

The MEAC men’s and women’s tournament championship games are bringing hundreds of people to Norfolk’s Town Point Park.

“We’re really excited about the 50th anniversary of the MEAC and for fans to come out and watch division one basketball," said MEAC Commissioner Dennis Thomas.

Norfolk Festevents and MEAC organizers set up tents and social distancing circles. Only four people are allowed in each circle following the COVID-19 restrictions. Thomas explained why they wanted to create a Championship watch party.

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic. It was important for us to connect with our fans for the tournament," said Thomas.

According to the Festevents website, the watch party is sold out. This means 250 people are going to be watching the game on Saturday.